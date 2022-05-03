'My goals are genuine' - Yaw Annor reacts after scoring four goals against Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor has downplayed public assertions that his goals in the ongoing campaign are planned.



The former Bechem United speedster has been impressive in the ongoing campaign for the miners, bagging 16 goals after 27 matches.



He is currently in contention for the goal king prize as he trails Asante Kotoko’s Franck Mbella by just two goals with 7 games to end the season.



Yaw Annor produced a magnificent performance last Sunday when the miners defeated Berekum Chelsea 5-1 with the winger scoring four goals in the game.



A chunk of Ghanaians has raised concerns about the four goals Yaw Annor scored against Berekum Chelsea but according to him, his goals are genuine.



“I’m excited to have scored four goals in a single game because it has never happened in my career. I will thank my manager Mr. Akoto and coach Thomas Duah for their encouragement always” he told Fox FM.



“My teammates have been encouraging to score always to close in on Frank Mbella on goal king race. We have seven matches to end the season, if am unable to catch him the goals difference won’t be too wide”



“My goals are genuine; nobody is influencing my goals because I have been working hard. I do personal training from what the team does” he said.



