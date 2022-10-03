My goal against USA at 2006 World Cup is my favourite – Haminu Draman

Sports News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Former Black Stars player, Haminu Draman, has rated his goal against the United States at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as his favourite goal at the tournament.



Haminu Draman raised the hopes of Ghana following a defeat to Italy in the first game as he scored the opener against the Americans.



A sole effort from Draman saw him steal the ball from Reyna and quickly dashed into the box to smash the ball into the waiting nets for the first goal in the match.



Years after scoring the goal, Draman disclosed that Essien promised the goal would forever be in the minds of Ghanaians.



“Of course, my goal against the USA is my favourite World Cup moment. I remember right after the game, Essien was telling me, ‘Hey this your goal is going to be there forever.’ So I remember all those things. It was an amazing feeling,” the ex-Ghana international told TV3.



Clint Dempsey later restored parity in the game, but Stephen Appiah scored from the spot to give Ghana the first win at the World Cup.





