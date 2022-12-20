My goal against Portugal is the best moment in my life – Osman Bukari

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Osman Bukari has described his goal against Portugal at the 2022 World Cup as the best moment of his life.



The Red Star Belgrade star was part of the 26 players that represented Ghana at the global showpiece in Qatar, where Ghana bow out at group stage.



The winger who has been in a rich vein of form registered his name on the scoresheet when Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in the World Cup opening game.



Since making his debut for the national team, he has racked up two goals for the four-time African Champions.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Sompa FM, the Red Star Belgrade winger asserted his goal against the European country is the best moment of his life but not the best goal.



“My goal against Portugal is not the best goal but it’s my best moment in my life because the World Cup is the most watched and so, to score at the tournament is something but it is not the best goal”



The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.