My first full season at Southampton has been great – Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has reflected on his first full season at Southampton.



Salisu, who struggled for match playing time after joining the Saint from Real Valladolid in summer 2020 has become a regular in the ongoing campaign.



The 23-year-old has featured 31 times in the English Premier League this season, leading the chart as the player with most interceptions (74).



Reflecting on his full season, he said, “Great, I would say great. Four games left; it’s not going to be easy”



“We want to finish in a good place so we have to work hard every day and fight for every game to make sure we can” he said.



Meanwhile, after recent slump in form, Salisu has vowed to work hard to regain his former self.



“Try to sit down and see what’s not right so you can make it better. I had a couple of bad games, I will say. But I’m still working hard to get back to my best.



“I’m doing Ramadan and it’s not easy. It’s very hard at the same time playing games, I think it’s a little bit affected me. But I’m still working hard and I will get back strong.”