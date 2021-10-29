'My first Anderlecht goal is a liberation' - Majeed Ashimeru

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru, has stated that his first goal for Anderlecht is a liberation for him.



The 24-year-old scored his debut goal this season for the Belgian powerhouse against Beerschot in a 4-2 win. His strike came in the 78th minute.



Ashimeru was a starter at the beginning of the campaign but now plays most of his football for the side as a substitute.



"That's why this goal is a liberation for me," Majeed Ashimeru told Het Laatste Nieuws. “Hopefully it's the first of many because I want to keep making the fans happy. That I don't work much? There is a lot of competition in this core. It's up to me to keep working hard and keep the focus. Then the rest will follow.”



Ashimeru was called to the Black Stars squad by Milovan Rajevac for the doubleheader against Zimbabwe.