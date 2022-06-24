My father was the best Black Stars coach - CK Akonnor's daughter clashes with fans

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

A photo of CK Akonnor and his daughter Natasha

GFA appoint CK Akonnor to replace Kwasi Appiah



Fans react to a photo of CK Akonnor's daughter



CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach



Natasha Naaqueyki, the daughter of former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, has clashed with some fans after claiming that her father was the best Ghana coach.



Known in real life as Naa Queye, Natasha came into the limelight after she shared photos of herself and her father on Twitter, accompanied by the caption: “Happy Father’s Day super zaddy.”



Natasha's post was calmly received but claiming that her father was the best Black Stars coach infuriated some fans who started attacking her.



Some also directed some of the attacks on her brother who is a musician.



The model even went ahead to dare some fans to name the former Black Stars coaches who were better at the job than her father, CK Akonnor.



Others also drooled under the post saying that CK Akonnor is one of the best coaches that has ever coached the Black Stars.



CK Akonnor was appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars to replace coach Kwesi Appiah in January 2020 but was shown the exit door in 2021 after Ghana's poor start in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Watch some of the reactions to Natasha's post below:





