My father has cursed Asante Kotoko - Ajagurajah claims

Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach church, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah (Ajagurajah) has said a curse is working against Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko.



Ajagurajah revealed that Kotoko losing to Hearts of Oak in the Presdent's Cup on March 4, 2022, was due to the curse.



Speaking on Kingdom FM, he said the curse on Kotoko was invoked by his father, Abednego.



"There is a curse working against Ghana just like a curse working against Kotoko. There is a curse working against Kotoko. I have been saying that Kotoko cannot win any trophy again. Kotoko disgraced us in the Presidential Cup. I have been saying this for a long time. I've said on several social media platforms that a Prophet cursed Kotoko sometime ago."



When asked whether the prophet is alive, he said: "Yes, still alive. He is my father, he is called Pankronu Abednego. He cursed Kotoko. I've said this numerous times.



Although Ajaguraja revelation did not mention what accounted for the curse, he advised Kotoko to apologise to his father else the club will continue to suffer.



"I have told them to go and apologies to the prophet before he dies. If he dies no one can lift the curse," he added.



The Reds fail to end their two-year trophiless run after losing 2-1 to arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the 2022 President's Cup.



Asante Kotoko have gone 8 years since winning their last league title in 2014. However, the Porcupines have won five trophies within that time.



They won 1 FA Cup(2017), 3 President's Cup(2016,2017, and 2019), and 1 GFA Normalization special competition(2019).



Currently, the 24-time League Champions lead the 2021/2022 GPL table, opening an 8-point gap at the top.