My experience in League One will ‘benefit' me in the Premier League - Kwadwo Baah

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Kwadwo Baah believes that the experience he gained while playing for Rochdale will be beneficial to him at Watford.



Following Dale's relegation to League Two, the 18-year-old striker of Ghanaian origin signed a five-year deal with the Hornets.



The teenager said in his first interview with the newly-promoted side that he has developed since leaving the Crystal Palace academy.



He has stated his willingness to fight for a regular spot on Xisco Munoz's first team.



“You can have all the ability in the world, be the best player in your team or school, but mentality takes you forward,” Baah told Watford website.



“Being the best-behaved really shows that you want to be here and want to be the best you can. Without good behaviour, I don’t think you can go far.



“League One is a very physical league so you have to mentally adapt to that. It makes you become a man, so taking my experiences from League One I think can benefit me in the Premier League.”



“I’m looking forward to it,” he continued.



“Especially Troy Deeney, he’s a club legend here so I’m here to adapt and learn with him, see what he’s got and show what I’ve got.



“He can teach me certain things that I need to learn and need to improve on, so I'm very happy.”



Baah is excited to be able to challenge himself at the highest level now that he has moved from League One to the Premier League.



“I’ve got great people around me so I wasn’t too involved with all the transfer rumours,” he added.



“I just put my head down and focused on what I had to do at Rochdale until the end of the season and then made my decision.



“It wasn’t an easy decision, but the people around me guided me here so they know what is best for me. I’m very grateful and I’m ready to start here.”



Baah joins Watford as the club's eighth African player.



Others include Achraf Lazaar (Morocco), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Adam Masina (Morocco), Tom Dele-Bashiru (Nigeria), Emmanuel Dennis (Nigeria), and Isaac Success (Nigeria).



On the international stage, baah made his England U18s debut in a 2-0 win against Wales in Cardiff.



Despite this, he is eligible to play for England, Germany, or Ghana at the senior level.