My dream is to play for Ghana at the World Cup – Emmanuel Gyasi

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi has disclosed that his dream is to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The talented forward was ignored in March when the Black Stars of Ghana engaged the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoff round of the qualifiers for this year’s mundial.



At Spezia Calcio, Emmanuel Gyasi has remained focused and is one of the key players on his team.



Speaking to Italian media Corriere dello Sport, Emanuel Gyasi says he dreams of representing his country at the world cup.



“Celebrate a new salvation with Spezia and go to the World Cup with Ghana. I will do everything to deserve the call. I'm sorry for Italy and I'll do everything to bring some blue to Qatar. In our group we will also face Cristiano's Portugal, incredible,” the winger shared when opening up on his dream.



Having already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H and will face Portugal, Uruguay, as well as South Korea.