My dream is to help Ghana win a trophy – Razak Brimah

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah says it is his dream to help the Black Stars win a trophy.



The four-time African champions are yet to win a trophy since 1982.



Brimah, a member of the Black Stars team that reached the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in an interview disclosed he has unfinished business with the national team.



According to him, it is his dream to help Ghana win a trophy.



“I am surprised that I haven’t been getting the Black Stars call-ups because I believe I am doing well and people can testify to it”, he said in an interview.



“I have an unfinished business with the Black Stars because it is my dream to help the team win a trophy.”



The former Cordoba goalkeeper added that he has enough experience to challenge the other goalkeepers in the national team and deserves a chance.



Razak Brimah was voted Best Goalkeeper in the 2020/21 Segunda B League, and named in the Segunda B Team of the Year.