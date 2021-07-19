My bosses congratulated me for scoring two own goals - Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah reveals

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Hashmin Musah scored 2-own goals



• The defender alleged that Ashgold had staked a bet on the match



• He was commended by his bosses for spoiling Ashgold's bet





Inter Allies defender, Hashmin Musah has made a shocking revelation that his bosses congratulated him for scoring two own goals in their 7-0 loss to Ashantigold in their final league game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



In what has been described as a fresh match-fixing scandal, Inter Allies recorded its biggest defeat in the Ghana Premier League.



Hashim Musah who came on as a substitute scored two own goals.



On different occasions, the defender shot into his own net to the dismay of the fans watching.



Speaking exclusively on Kumasi FM, the Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah revealed that he deliberately scored the two own goals to ‘spoil the bet’ of a correct scoreline their opponents had staked.



"I heard it in our hotel that there was a correct scoreline of 5 goals to 1 against my club Inter Allies. I decided to spoil that bet because I don't condone betting."



He added, “After the game, my technical team commended me for spoiling the bet they[Ashgold] had staked.”



”I promised my coach that if he allows me to play from the bench I will spoil the bet and after the game, my team congratulated me,” Hashim Musah revealed.



The video of Hashim Musah scoring two own goals has since gone viral on social media with fans calling on the Ghana Football Association to open investigations into the matter.







Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement released on Monday said the Association has opened investigations into the Ghana Premier League Match-day 34 game played between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Len Clay stadium at Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021.



