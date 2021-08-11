‘My backroom staff, best in Ghana’- Hearts Coach Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has hailed his backroom staff as the best in the country.



The young gaffer made history by winning the league and cup double for the Phobians in the just-ended season.



This is the first time Hearts have achieved the double in 20 years; with the feat cementing cult status for the coach and players among fans of the club.



Boadu was recruited less than 7 months ago from Medeama SC to mastermind this success.



After his move, he also engineered the signing of former Medeama Assistant Hamza Obeng, Goalkeepers Trainer Eric Amponsah and teamed them up with W. O. Tandoh (Physical Conditioning Coach) and Samuel Nii Noi (2nd Assistant Coach).



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Silver FM, Samuel Boadu was full of praise for his backroom staff, describing them as the best in the country.



“I have a good backroom staff. For me the best in Ghana. It’s not about the pedigree but the relationship among ourselves… I have the best technical bench,” Boadu told Silver FM.



