My attackers will score– Otto Addo ahead of Nigeria game in Abuja

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is confident that his attackers will deliver in front of goal against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff.



The former Ghana international is backing his attackers to score against the Super Eagles despite drawing blank in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.



With only three goals in their last four competitive games, the performance of the attackers in the Black Stars have been questioned but Otto Addo has assured Ghanaians that they will find their scoring boot against the Super Eagles.



“Our attackers can score, you will see…,” he said during his pre-match conference.



“I think we had some chances, some situations where the last pass was missing and if we improve that, you’ll see us scoring, but nobody knows,” he added.



Nigeria will host the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in a bid to qualify for their 7th FIFA World Cup tournament.



The first leg in Kumasi ended goalless and Ghana will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring draw will see them qualify ahead of Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.



