'My Mum didn’t want me to play football’- Emmanuel Nettey happy his mum is now number one fan

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey has revealed that his mother initially objected to his decision to become a professional footballer.



According to Nettey, his mum preferred him going to school and getting a career than choosing football.



He told Asaase Radio in an exclusive interview that he had to persuade her to bless his chosen career path and now brims with joy and pride seeing her support him now.



Pictures of Nettey’s mum wearing a customized Hearts of Oak jersey while performing her duty as a trader at Accra, flooded social media last week with several warm comments accompanying it.



“When I started playing it was quite difficult because there were up and downs… Initially, my mum wasn’t happy I chose this path. She actually wanted me to go to school and be somebody,” Nettey told Asaase Radio.



“But then after some time, I told her I had this passion for the game so she should just give me three years to do this. Within that period, God being so good I traveled for some stints outside, I came back so mum felt something good is going to come out. From there my mum started to support me by doing whatever I wanted, to help my career.



“My cousins and my family are always at the stadium now to cheer me up. They got so sad when I got injured against Kotoko… They’ve actually grown to love to game and what I’m doing now and they support me in whichever way I can.



“I was very happy, I was so proud that my mum is very proud and happy of what I’m doing now. I didn’t tell her to put on the jersey. I don’t know what happened. But then just last Sunday when we were about to okay against Liberty, she decided to put the jerseys on, and I was so happy seeing her Don my jersey,” he concluded.



