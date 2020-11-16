Religion of Monday, 16 November 2020

‘My DCE received Dr. Apaak’s letter on his project for boreholes’ - Director

DCE, Builsa South, Daniel Kwame Gariba

Contrary to denials by Daniel Kwame Gariba, DCE, Builsa South that he was not sitting on the funds of the Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, to drill boreholes in the constituency, audio has emerged, where the District Director confirmed that the DCE received a letter to that effect.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication directorate in the constituency called on the DCE to demonstrate good leadership by approving the letter for the drilling of boreholes.



The NDC accused the DCE of sabotaging the MP by sitting on his funds meant for the drilling of ten boreholes.



But, the DCE responding to these allegations accused the MP and the NDC of fabricating lies against him.



“Let me state without equivocation that I have no such letter in my office.

The publication is an attempt by the MP and his NDC to announce to the general public that he is losing the 2020 elections and to proffer reasons why he is losing."



"These lies of the MP started in the early part of 2019 where the MP met people in communities and told them how I have prevented him from carrying out projects for them. I remember vividly that during an Assembly session in the first quarter of 2019, I put the question to him to tell the whole house whether indeed I have been sitting on his letters. The MP flatly denied he never said that anywhere. This is a public record and can be verified. It is therefore strange and startling to hear from the same person the very issues he denied publicly earlier."



"For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state categorically and in no uncertain terms that the publication by the NDC (Dr. Apaak) is nothing but a sheer and elaborate lie in a vicious bid to extricate himself from their abysmal performance. I call on the good people of Builsa South and the general public to treat this malicious press release with the contempt it deserves. This allegation is vacuous, palpable falsehood and without any iota of truth,” portions of his statement read.



However, in a leaked audio conversation, the coordinating director of the district has confirmed that the DCE indeed received the letter.



In the audio, the coordinating director indicated to the MP that he (CD) has personally asked the DCE about the said letter as his response was that he was working on it for the MP.



The MP per the latter requested the release of GH¢180,000 from his Common Fund to drill ten boreholes.



The director in a conversation with the MP confirmed receipt of his copy of the letter, adding, he discussed with the DCE, Daniel Gariba on the request letter of Dr. Apaak.



He said after the MP had called to remind him of his request, he reminded me of DCE on the issue and said he will work on it for the MP.



The NDC has also fired back asking why Daniel Gariba denied knowledge of Dr. Apaak’s request letter when he discussed it with his coordinating director as captured in his conversation with Dr. Apaak.



They have asked residents to reject lies, reject wickedness, and also reject untruthful Daniel Gariba.

