Religion of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Thomas Acheampong, Contributor

Muslim Clerics call on 83-years-old Sheikh I.C Quaye to step aside as Hajj Chair

Hajj Board Chairman, Sheikh I.C Quaye

Some Muslim Clerics from the various sects and organizations in the country have called the Hajj Board Chairman, Sheikh I.C Quaye, to step aside to pave way for a younger person.



The clerics commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their effort that has resulted in the success of the Ghana Operations.



According to the leader of the clerics' Alhaji Amadu Osumanu, the Hajj Board has witnessed a massive transformation in the last four years due to measures put in place by the President, and his Vice President.



He revealed that Sheikh I.C Quaye,s achievements are phenomenal but age has overpowered him and therefore needed to be replaced with a very experienced, hardworking and vibrant younger person.



He further revealed that the leadership style of Sheikh I.C Quaye has had negative effects on Hajj Operations as other members find it difficult to express their views and opinions on how to make the Hajj Board very attractive.



He stated that the new rules by the Hajj authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to help prevent the further spread of the Corona Virus will not favour Sheikh I.C and the Board.



According to Alhaji Osumanu, the Ministry of Hajj and Umra in Saudi Arabia will only allow pilgrims between the ages of 18 to 65 years to perform Hajj this year. However, I.C Quaye is 85 years old.



'We are therefore calling on the President to replace Sheikh I.C Quaye with a younger person with experience to help continue with the government's aim of ensuring smooth Hajj Operation for Ghanaian Muslims' he noted.



He revealed that Sheikh I.C Quaye is currently having some health challenges and cited how he collapsed immediately after the swearing-in of the President last Thursday at the forecourt of the Accra International Conference Centre.



This he said the group believe that these and other reasons calls for the former Greater Accra Regional Minister to be replaced to avoid any eventuality in the near future.



"We congratulated the President for his one-touch victory and wished him the best in the years ahead," they noted.