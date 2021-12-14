Musical concerts would not be held on Accra Sports stadium pitch – NSA PRO

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has refuted claims that the musical concerts billed for the Accra Sports stadium would be held on the pitch.



Following a viral video where event organizers were seen mounting stage on the grass for an upcoming musical concert, Ghanaians have expressed worry about the NSA’s candidness about the issue.



However, when GhanaWeb contacted the Public Relations Officer at the NSA, he clarified that the musical stage would be positioned behind the goal post and not on the pitch.



“It’s the goal post area which would be used for the concert. That was an initial set up by the set designers but that thing has been moved to the goal post area. That was the agreement deal we have with them,” Charles Amofa told GhanaWeb in a phone interview on Tuesday.



According to him, the video circulating on social media should be disregarded because the set organizers only used the pitch to erect the stage which would later be moved be moved behind the goal post where there is concrete.



The NSA closed down the stadium for maintenance works on the pitch to take place effective Monday, December 13 to 26.



However, it has turned out that the Accra Sports stadium would also host a musical concert.



Football and other sporting activities at the Accra Sports stadium are set to resume after December 25.