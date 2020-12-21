Press Releases of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Muse Media Networks

Muse Africa partners GHUD MUSIC to unveil top 100 Ghanaian songs in 2020

Bangers of the Year 2020 is a Muse Media Networks production.

Millennial Culture powerhouse, Muse Media Networks publishers of www.museafrica.com has announced a new initiative to celebrate the 100 songs that dominated the Ghanaian radio landscape for the year 2020.



The project called “Bangers of The Year Accolades” (BOTY) looks to show the power and relevance of the radio platforms in shaping the taste of consumers and amplify the works of music talents.



The project is in partnership with GHUD MUSIC, Ghana’s leading audio monitoring and analysis service provider that tracks music and other audio products across 80 market-leading radio stations all year round providing valuable data and analytics to brands and talents. The BOTY Accolades focuses on songs exclusively released in this pandemic year between January and November 2020.



The project is an extension of Muse Bangers of the Quarter initiative which has been tracking song releases every quarter and allowing the fans to have a direct say in what bangs and doesn’t.



“As a multiplatform digital brand, we recognize the power of more traditional platforms and their incredible contribution to something we are passionate about, MUSIC! And especially in a year where the coronavirus pandemic upended the industry, it feels right to highlight those that are still pushing the artform considering the challenges they faced in this complex year,” commented Ruddy Kwakye, the founder of Muse Media Networks.



The data size covered over 8,000 songs that have been tagged and tracked by the Artificial Intelligence platform built by GHUD MUSIC covering several genres. “Like the saying goes ‘Men lie, women lie but numbers don’t. We are excited about this collaboration with Muse Media Networks to reveal the Top 100 Ghanaian songs in 2020 backed by real-time data,” adds Kenneth Owusu Akyaw, Founder of GHUD Music.



The 100 songs and their associated analytics will be revealed across the website (www.museafrica.com) and social channels of @MuseAfrica on Facebook, @Museafricanew on Twitter and Instagram.



In addition, a specially curated 2hour radio show will be broadcasted on key partner stations in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi over 5 consecutive days climaxing into a TV special between the 26th – 30th December 2020.



Previous winners for the quarterly executions include the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kofi Mole, J. Derobie, Eshun, Camidoh, Medikal, Camidoh, Kwesi Arthur, Efya and Shatta Wale and more.



Bangers of the Year 2020 is a Muse Media Networks production.





Requested, caused ripples on airwaves, dominated playlists, and invaded your ears on over 80 radio stations nationwide!! Get ready for the "Bangest" Ghanaian songs As-Played-On-Radio in 2020, on Web, Radio, Socials and TV in partnership with @GhudMusic #MuseBOTY20 pic.twitter.com/OzupQ2UgBt — Muse Africa (@museafricanew) December 21, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.