Musah Nuhu named in Swiss Super League Team of the Week

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu has been named in the Swiss League team of the week following his impressive performance for St. Gallen over the weekend.



The defender put up a great shift despite ending up on the losing side.



St. Gallen suffered a 2-1 defeat against Young Boys on the day but the Ghanaian defender was at his best on the day.



Jordan Siabetchu and Felix Mambimbi gave Young Boys a two-goal lead in the first half before Kweku Duah got the consolation for St. Gallen.



The 24-year old had 7.4 rating on the day due to his performance at the back.



Hid performance earned him a place in the League’s top performers for week 8.



Below is the full team of the week.



