Murder of 20-year-old lady for IMT Enugu - Wetin we know

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Residents of Enugu, South-Eastern Nigeria wake up on Monday to see di lifeless body one young lady wey naked inside gutter, along Presidential Road, Independence Layout Enugu, BBC report.



After several checks Police, carry di bodi comot come identify di lady as Orji Chiamaka Precious Gold wey be 20 years, wey be student of Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu.



Di cause of her death dey unknown but some pipo wey see di corps dey suggest sey she bit be victim of ritual killers.



Precious Orji na National Diploma holder of Institute of Management and Technology, Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT).



Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, State Commissioner of Police for di statement wey im bring out tok say Police don arrest two (2) persons "and dem dey investigate dem to ascertain their involvement for di death of the young lady.



"Di State CID go also carry out a full-scale investigation to unravel di circumstances wey surround di death of di young lady.



"Police Operatives we dey attached to New Haven Police Division don move di body of di lady go mortuary."