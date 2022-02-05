Muntari’s return to the GPL is a blessing in disguise - Eric Bekoe

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Eric Bekoe, former Asante Kotoko great believes that, Hearts of Oak recent signing of legendary Ghanaian player, Sulley Muntari is a blessing to the Ghana Premier League.



The Head Coach of Division Two side Nsawkawman FC is confident the ex-AC Milan midfielder will have an impact in the GPL league and obviously serve as role models to most young players in the league.



Speaking during an interview on Happy98.9 FM’s Wamputu Sports, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware, “Sulley Muntari’s return to the league for me is a blessing in disguise, because of his personality. Also the club he decided to join would help me because they will have lot of patience for him compared to my previous club, Asante Kotoko.



"Previously when Asamoah Gyan came, I also advised he joined a club he could get more playing time and also a club with measure expectations. With his experience, he would certainly be a role model to most of the young players in the Hearts team and also in the league.”



He further indicated that the move will benefit the Accra based club in terms of marketing and sponsorships.

“Let’s look at how he would help the club in terms of marketing, because he’s more loved by almost every Ghanaian,” he added.



The 37 year old who has barely featured in any competitive game for almost two years after he parted ways with Spanish side Albacete has signed a one-year deal with Hearts of Oak.



However, despite the fact he has been inactive from football for awhile many Ghanaians are yearning for his success with the GPL giants.