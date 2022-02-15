Muntari receives a warm welcome from football fans in Tamale

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sulley Muntari was part of the Hearts of Oak squad that travelled to play Real Tamale United on Sunday. The former AC Milan midfielder got a warm welcome from football fans in Tamale.



Sulley Muntari joined Heart of Oak recently and he made his debut against Great Olympics. The Phobians were defeated 1-0 in that game.



His every move and touch of the ball was greeted with cheers and applause from the excited supporters at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



The game ended 0-0 and Accra Hearts of Oak returned to Accra without the three points at stake.



Muntari played for 81 minutes, Hearts of Oak ended the game with 10 men after Caleb was sent off.



Muntari earned 70 caps for Ghana and played in 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups for Ghana.