Muntari opens up on relationship with Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sulley Muntari speaks about his time in the Black Stars
Muntari ready for Black Stars call-up
Ghana to play at 4th World Cup
Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has opened up on his relationship with Ghanaian trio, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, and Stephen Appiah.
Sulley Muntari shared the Black Stars dressing room with Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, and Stephen Appiah and they were the key architects of Ghana's first qualification to the FIFA World Cup in 2006.
According to the Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, though the four of them built a special relationship in the Black Stars, they didn't shut the door on others in the team.
"We (Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Laryea, and others) built that relationship in the Black Stars but we didn't discriminate against the others and the new ones."
"We always welcomed them to the team. The kind of relationship that we had in the team, nobody gets angry," he told veteran broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah in an interview on GTV Sports+.
The aforementioned players played together in the Black Stars for more than a decade and featured twice in the FIFA World Cup.
Sulley Muntari and Asamoah Gyan featured in all the three World Cups that Ghana played in while Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien played only two.
