Muniru Sulley dedicates debut goal for FC Minsk to late mum Hajia Kande

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Muniru Sulley scored his first goal for FC Minsk on Friday, 2 July 2021, to earn them a 2-2 draw with Smorgon in the Belarusian Premier League.



The brother of former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari headed in a free-kick in the 72nd minute at the Stadyen Traktar in Minsk.



Sulley was making his 16th league appearance for the home side who were on the verge of defeat.



The 28-year-old dedicated the goal to his mother who died this May.



Watch Muniru Sulley's goal for FC Minsk in the post below:



