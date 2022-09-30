MultiChoice teams up with BetKing to launch SuperPicks for the new football season

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: MultiChoice

Africa’s leading entertainment company, MultiChoice, in collaboration with BetKing, a leading sports betting and digital entertainment company has officially launched SuperPicks in Ghana.



Launched in 2021 in Nigeria, SuperPicks is a revolutionary platform where fans can use their sports knowledge to compete in free-to-play games for bragging rights and cash prizes.



SuperPicks comes with two exciting free-to-play games including the Predictor game which gives players the chance to win a weekly jackpot of GHC 100,000 by correctly predicting the scores of six football fixtures and the Fantasy game which gives users the chance to pick players and form a dream team for a specific match to win big.



Available to play for free at superpicks.com as well as the app which is currently available on Android, SuperPicks gives anyone above the age of 18 access to more games to play for free each week this season and the chance to win big for real.



Alex Okyere, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana stated that the partnership with BetKing provides the opportunity to explore the pursuit of digital and entertainment offerings beyond betting and broadcasting.



He said, “SuperPicks is one of the many fruits of our collaboration with BetKing and we are excited to provide customers with curated sports entertainment and free-to-play games with an opportunity to win huge sums of money– which is in line with our vision of delivering top notch entertainment services.”



On his part, the Managing Director for BetKing Ghana, Ryan Moore reinforced BetKing’s commitment to delivering innovative offerings to serve customers’ needs and offer more value.



He said, “SuperPicks offers all individuals above 18, sports enthusiasts or not, the opportunity to turn the thrill of a play into a real win by providing them with completely free chances to win huge sums of money. We are beyond excited to introduce SuperPicks to the Ghanaian sports ecosystem and we look forward to future initiatives like this that deliver additional value to our customers.”.



There will be rounds in most weeks throughout the soccer season providing plenty of opportunities for players to aim for the jackpot. Players can also refer their friends by logging into SuperPicks and visiting the Refer-a-Friend page to win a referral bonus of up to GHC 5,000.



Fans can register for SuperPicks by visiting the website or through the app on Android.