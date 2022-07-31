You are here: HomeSports2022 07 31Article 1593647

Sports News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Mudasiru Salifu reacts after making debut in FC Sheriff Tiraspol stalemate

Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has reacted after playing his first game for Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

Mudasiru, who recently joined FC Sheriff from Asante Kotoko was handed a starting role by coach Stjepan Tomas and put up an impressive display in the side’s 1-1 draw.

FC Sheriff shot into the lead through Keston Julian in the 63rd minute before FC Zimbru restored parity through Eugen Sidorenco to make it 1-1.

"Debut Alhamdulilah" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mudasiru’s compatriot Razak Abalora who has been impressive since joining the club was missing in action.

He is expected to be in the post on Tuesday for their game against Viktoria Plzen at home in the UEFA Champions League third-round playoff.