Much better players have played for Ghana – Kwakye Ofosu to Salisu Mohammed

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana announces 30-man provisional list for AFCON



Ghana to camp in Qatar ahead of AFCON



Salisu reportedly rejects Ghana call-up



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a deputy Minister of Communication under the erstwhile Mahama government has appealed to the Ghana Football Association and handlers of the Black Stars to end the chase for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.



Kwakye Ofosu reasons that the Black Stars has hosted players better than Salisu and that if he is not willing to play for the nation, the Ghana Football Association should not focus on him.



In a Facebook post, the Kwakye Ofosu noted that playing for the national team is a matter of pride.



“As for Salisu, we should end the pursuit. Much better players than him have answered the national call and played for the Black Stars.”



Kwakye Ofosu also offered his assessment of the Black Stars squad announcement by Milovan Rajevac on Tuesday, December 20, 2021.



He is generally impressed with the team though he would have loved to see Alfred Duncan and Schlupp in the team.



He is content with the squad and confident that the team would earn something respectable for Ghanaians.



“Would have loved to see Jeffrey Schlupp and Alfred Duncan in the Black Stars team for Afcon 2022 but I think this squad is decent enough and can take us places.”



Mohammed Salisu was rumored to have been offered a chance to play for the Black Stars but the defend turned down the invitation.



A number of reasons have been ascribed to his decision with a supposed lack of support from the FA during his battle with FIFA mention.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars are schedule to begin camping for the 2021 AFCON in Qatar on Friday, December 24, 2021.



The 30-man squad for the tournament include five local players and four debutants.