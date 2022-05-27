Mubarak Wakaso trends as Ghanaians mystified by how he got a Black Stars call up

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Many Ghanaians have been left started as to why Mubarak Wakaso can be handed a Black Stars call up on a silver platter.



The Shenzhen FC midfielder has not played club football since last doing so in August 2021 and last played his last competitive fixture was November 2021.



He has since then been in Ghana and keeping fit with personal training drills at the Legon Ajax Park but has been called up whiles the likes of Alfred Duncan, Mudasiru Salifu and Majeed Ashimeru have been ignored.



Many Ghanaians have questioned why Mubarak Wakaso should literally be gifted a call up when he has been inactive for so long.



At the AFCON same Wakaso was sent to the tournament whiles injured and could not play a single minute before Ghana exited at the group stage.



