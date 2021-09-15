Mubarak Wakaso reacts to CK Akonnor's dismissal

• Mubarak Wakaso has wished CK Akonnor well in his next job



• He becomes the first Black Stars player to react to CK Akonnor dismissal



• CK was sacked for non-performance



Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, has sent a good will messaged to sacked Ghana coach Charles Akonnor.



Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor and his two assistants, David Duncan, and Patrick Greveraars were on Monday, September 13, 2021, fired by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.



Akonnor’s contract was terminated after the GFA received their technical report and that of the Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Wakaso becomes the first Black Stars player to have reacted to the sacking of CK Akonnor publicly as he thanked him for giving him the opportunity to play in the national team.



“When I was a little boy in Tamale, I watched you play football. Later, I became a ball boy/ player for Gold Fields where you played.”



“You became my coach at the Black Stars. Thank you for everything and best of luck in your next job. I know you will succeed @akonnor_ck,” Wakaso wrote on his Twitter Page.





