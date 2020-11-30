Press Releases of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: LIRANZ

Mr. Nicholas Bortey, CEO of Liranz wins IT Consultancy CEO of the Year

Mr. Nicholas Bortey receiving his plaque

Mr. Nicholas Bortey, the Chief Executive Officer for IT Consultancy & Management firm, LIRANZ has won the award for the IT Consultancy CEO of the Year category in the 2020 Edition of Ghana Industry CEO Awards.



He has helped many businesses achieve a good level of success through his unique ability to align business goals with the right technology. His 15 years of experience in Strategic IT Planning, change management, Enterprise Architecture, IT Services Management, Project Management, Digital Transformation, Training & Capacity building has seen him consult both at the executive and operational levels across different organizations in different industries.



He previously and continues to provide unrivalled IT Consultancy services for the exploration and drilling Oil and gas locally and on the international front. As part of his IT consultancy services, He worked on the Jubilee, Tweneboa, Enyenra, Ntomme oilfields, the Maersk Venturer and Stena Forth oil rigs and the Kwame Nkrumah and atta mills FPSOS.



He was the lead IT consultant on the Springfield Oil exploration team (the first indigenous oil exploration firm in Ghana) to provide IT consultancy service on the rig.



His recent achievement was by leading his team to embark on a groundbreaking oil exploration campaign in Guyana, the mainland of South America. This campaign makes his company, Liranz the first Ghanaian IT Company to embark on such a great feat in offshore IT consulting.



“We thank the organizers for the recognition for both for the excellence of our work and for the opportunities for personal growth that we provide to our employees. Everything is Energy, we are set out to build the best culture in the IT Consultancy industry- one that cares about the work we do and the people we work with”. He stated.



Mr. Bortey believes businesses should see IT as a helpful investment and not a burden.

