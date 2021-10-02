Mozzart Bet offers world’s highest odds in three Saturday games

Sports News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Mozzart Bet is offering its clients the world's highest odds of any betting platform in three games on Saturday across top European Leagues.



Juventus win over Torino, Odds 1.95



Juventus have had a hard start this season, winning as many games as they have lost but this one against Torino stands in favor of the Old Lady.



Despite Torino being a position up though tied on points, Torino has not beaten Juventus since 2015 and this game presents a perfect chance for Juve to continue their winning streak from the last two league games.



Their league performance could also be given a boost by their win in the Champions League in midweek which certainly was a big morale boost on top of the league wins.



Kickoff: 7:00 PM (EAT)



Atletico Madrid win over Barcelona, Odds 2.00



Barcelona has become everyone’s punching bag going by the Champions league drubbing away to Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid will certainly want to enjoy a piece of Barca’s cake.



Though Barcelona is yet to lose in the league, they have not been convincing enough and a Diego Simeone defensive masterclass would shut them out completely in the event that Atletico score first.



Barcelona’s last win in this clash came in a 1-0 win in December 2019. Since then, Atletico has won twice, Once in the league and once in the Spain Super Cup, and drawn twice.



Kickoff: 10:00 PM (EAT)



Dortmund win over Augsburg, Odds 1.35



Borussia Dortmund will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways in the league after a 1-0 defeat to Borussia M’gladbach last time out.



Home advantage and a good start to the league as compared to the visitors give Dortmund the upper hand in this clash.



The Champions League exploits to maintain their 100% record will also be a big confidence boost for Dortmund.



Kickoff: 4:30 PM (EAT)



