Mozzart Bet offers world’s biggest odds on selected matches in three Champions league games

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

UEFA Champions League makes a return on Tuesday with Mozzart Bet offering the highest odds in the world for Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea matches.

Manchester United win over Villareal, odds 2.75.



History favors Manchester United in the clash as Villareal are yet to win a head-to-head encounter against the Red Devils with five draws and a United win witnessed in the Champions League.



Villareal comes into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Celta de Vigo over the weekend despite leading at the break.



The Europa League champions have a tricky run of league fixtures as they face Barcelona and Sevilla in their next two games.

Kickoff: 8:45 PM'



Barcelona win over Benfica, odds 1.75



The Spanish giants are seeking a win to ensure progress from the group stages for an 18th season in a row after starting their Champions League campaign with consecutive 3-0 losses.



Benfica has a torrid record in away Champions League games winning just once across their last 13 competition proper away games.



Barcelona will be looking to avenge the 3-0 loss against Benfica in the reverse fixture as they aim to finish second in the group behind Bayern Munich.

Kickoff: 11 PM



Chelsea win over Juventus, odds 1.65



The Blues are looking to secure a top spot in Group H as they currently trail group leaders Juventus by three points with two games left to play.



Chelsea has already secured progression to the knockout phases of the Champions League but will want to avenge the 1-0 loss to Juventus last time out.



Thomas Tuchel’s men have been strong defensively in the competition with the goal against Juventus the only one they have shipped in this season.

Kickoff: 11 PM



