Mozzart Bet offers biggest odds in three games today

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: Mozzart Bet

Mozzart Bet is offering its clients the world’s highest odds of any betting platform in Ligue 1, La Liga, and Turkey Super Lig midweek fixtures.



PSG win over Metz, Odds 1.35



Before the dust settles on Lionel Messi’s substitution talks over the weekend, PSG is set to go away to Metz in a midweek league encounter in a match that favors the Parisians.



This seems to be a straightforward win for PSG, who have not lost a single game to Metz since 2006, winning all the encounters, but one which ended in a barren draw in 2008, between the two teams.



PSG have had a perfect start, winning all their six matches so far to maintain a perfect record in the league campaign and will not want to dent that record against a team they have been beating since 2006.



Kickoff: 7 PM (GMT)



In addition to this, Mozzartbet offers you an amazing Super Multi Bonus, with which you can increase your winnings by up to 1000%.

Sevilla win over Valencia, Odds 1.75



Valencia travels to Seville for their midweek clash against Sevilla in a La Liga match that is expected to be hotly contested.



While Valencia has played five games already, winning three, drawing one, and losing one, Sevilla has played four and is yet to lose a game this season, having won twice and drawn twice.



In the last four encounters, thrice in the league and once in the Copa del Rey, Sevilla has beaten Valencia. In those four games, Valencia has struggled and has not scored a single goal.



Kickoff: 5:30 PM (GMT)



Galatasaray win over Kayserispor, Odds 1.95



Galatasaray needs to beat Kayserispor to move within the top five after six rounds of matches in the current campaign.



Home advantage and a good league run against Kayserispor give the home team the upper hand in this clash as one would have to go back all the way to 2017 to find a result that ended with Kayserispor winning.



The fixture and the timing stand in favor of the home team to take the win.

Kickoff: 5 PM (GMT)