Moving to Germany was the best move for me - Hudson-Odoi

Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi has disclosed that moving from England to play in the German league for Bayer Leverkusen was the best he took.



Hudson-Odoi fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge after sustaining injuries that kept him away for weeks.



The 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga side on a season-long loan in a bid to get more playing time as he works on gaining full fitness.



Speaking in an interview, the winger explained that he has been able to meet his expectations after playing a few games for the club.



“Coming out here my aim was to get as many games as possible and build on the fitness that I haven’t really had in the last couple of seasons for Chelsea," he said as quoted by astamfordbridgetoofar.com.



"Game-wise I have been playing a lot here and I’m really enjoying it and every moment here, trying to help the team as much as possible, scoring goals and assisting goals, just doing whatever even if not scoring or assisting, just being influential in the team."



Hudson-Odoi has made five appearances for Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions and provided one assist.



