Mourinho commends Felix Afena Gyan's decision to snub Black Stars and focus on development

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is happy with Felix Afena Gyan's decision to snub the Black Stars and focus on his development at the club.



The 18-year-old turned down the opportunity to represent the Black Stars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa last week.



Afena Gyan was named in Milovan Rajevac's squad for the doubleheader which the Ghana FA later confirmed he wasn't available for the games.



The youngster confirmed in an interview on his decision to reject the call up indicating he wasn't ready for the national team.



"I felt it was too early for me to answer the call because I need to grow, physically but also mentally and psychologically - he declared a few days ago -. I also thought it was important for me to stay in Trigoria to accumulate training under Mourinho's orders, to keep improving. "



Jose Mourinho and AS Roma were happy the Ghanaian youngster turned down the national team invite to focus on his development



"Happy to have had him available during the break to raise and train him", Mourinho said.



Felix scored his first goal for the club on Sunday against Genoa as Roma cruised to a 2-0 win.



Ghanaian striker entered in the 75th minute of the match against Genoa and in a quarter of an hour he scored the brace that gave the three points to Mourinho's team.