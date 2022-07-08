Mourinho asked me to play like Sadio Mane – Afena-Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Black Stars and AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan has opened up about his relationship with club manager, Jose Mourinho.



According to the 19-year-old, he enjoys a favourable relationship with the coach as they do communicate often.



Detailing what the two talk about, Afena-Gyan said the coach encouraged him to be more aggressive on the field of play and strive to play like Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane.



“He means a lot to me. I can’t describe but he means a lot to me. We used to talk a lot. He told me I should play like Sadio Mane. I should be aggressive, I should be angry on the pitch. Like always he advises me to do this…to keep pushing, to work hard. We have been talking a lot,” Afena-Gyan said in an interview with AS Roma TV after penning a four-year contract extension with the club.



He also revealed that his mum, who is his biggest fan, was very much elated about him extending his contract with AS Roma.



“She was like ‘ooh God I thank you. God please bless my son for me’. She was very happy. I don’t know if I can describe the way she was happy but she was very very happy,” Afena-Gyan recounted.



Afena-Gyan joined the AS Roma youth setup in early 2021 and quickly progressed from the Under-18s to the Primavera side before being called up to Jose Mourinho's first team squad at the start of the 2021-22 season.



After making his professional debut against Cagliari in October 2021, he scored two late goals in an unforgettable substitute appearance against Genoa a few weeks later.



He has since made his international debut for Ghana, assisting his country's qualification for the upcoming World Cup following a hard-fought play-off victory over Nigeria.



