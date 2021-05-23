Mount Nyiragongo: DR Congo plan to evacuate city as volcano erupt

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Di government for Democratic Republic of Congo don launch evacuation plan for di eastern city of Goma after one large volcano erupt.



Fountains of high lava burst from di Mount Nyiragongo into di night sky come form a thick orange cloud over Goma, wey get population of two million.



Thousands of residents don begin run comot, many dey on foot.



Di volcano, wey dey 10km (six miles) from Goma, last erupt for 2002, e kill 250 pipo and make 120,000 homeless.



Many pipo carry dia mattress and other belongings, as dem begin run towards di border with Rwanda for di east, even before di government announcement, wey come several hours after di eruption don start.



Rwandan authorities tok say about 3,000 people already don officially cross from Goma. Di kontri state media say dem go accommodate dem for schools and places of worship. Other residents run go higher grounds to di west of di city.



"We already dey in total psychosis," resident Zacharie Paluku tell di Associated Press (AP) news agency. "Everyone dey; pipo dey run comot. We really no know wetin to do."



One new fracture open up on di volcano, come enable lava to flow south towards Goma and reach di airport, wey dey di eastern edge of di city. Electricity bin no dey across large areas, and one highway wey connect Goma with di city of Beni don already dey covered wit lava.



"We fit smell sulphur. From far you fit see giant fire wey dey come out of di mountain," resident Carine Mbala tell AFP news agency.



One official from Virunga National Park, wia di volcano dey located, tok for note to staff say di eruption dey similar to di one for 2002 and make everybody wey dey near di airport "evacuate without delay".



Earlier, Communications Minister Patrick Muyay tok for Twitter say di government dey discuss "urgent measures" after di prime minister hold emergency meeting for di capital, Kinshasa.



Dem advise pipo to stay calm, but some complain about poor communication from di authorities especially as many conflicting accounts don begin circulate for social media.



Di UN peacekeeping mission for di country, Monusco, tok say dem dey carry out military observation flights over di city.



