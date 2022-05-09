Mothers' Day: Five women in Ghana football who should be celebrated

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Mothers' Day as usual, was widely celebrated in Ghana on Sunday, May 8, 2022 and various social and traditional edia platforms were flooded with heart-warming messages to appreciate mothers all over the world.



Others also took their time to appreciate the incredible contributions of women to the growth of the Ghanaian society.



In sports, there was special mentions for some women who have played significant role in the growth of the female football in the country.



Today GhanaWeb profiles five women in Ghana football who should be celebrated for their immense contributions to the sport.



Madam Habiba Atta Forson



The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council Member is one of the pioneers of women's football and certainly needs to be celebrated for dedicating her life to the growth of the game.



Before her rise in football administration, Habiba Atta Forson was part of Ghana's track and field athlete team and won silver in the high jump contest in the 1965 All-Africa Games held in Congo Brazzaville.



She also led the track and field team to win the silver medal in 4×100 metres relay.



From her exploits in athletics, she went into administration after working as a staff at Kumasi Secondary Technical College (KISCO). She was also renowned for her scouting prowlers and man-to-man coaching after turning Asante Kotoko legend Frimpong Manso from a striker into a defender who later became an asset for the Black Stars.







And in 1985, she founded Fabulous Ladies FC, one of the most successful clubs in the Ghana football.



She is also a former management member of the record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko, and has served on various committees for all the women's national teams.



Adwoa Bayor







One of the greatest players to have ever played for the Black Queens and arguably the most popular female footballer to have played in the country.



She played for the Black Queens for more than a decade after making his debut in 1997 and scored six goals for the Ghana national team in thirty-three appearances.



Adwoa Bayor was voted the best African Women's Footballer of the Year in 2003 and was part of the final three for the 2004 and 2006 editions of the CAF Awards.



She played in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup in the United States of America and captained the team to the 2007 edition of the Mundial in China.



Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo







The current Black Queens head coach is the most accomplished sportswoman in Ghana after passing various aspects of football.



Mercy Tagoe played as a footballer, handled a Premier League game as a referee, and is now the head coach having handled the team at various tournaments.



As one of the pioneers in women’s football in Ghana, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo and her class of players made history in 1999 by becoming the first senior team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.



Under the stewardship of coach E.K Afranie, the Black Queens played in back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments (1999 & 2003) and Mercy Tagoe was instrumental in that team.



In her refereeing career, Mercy Tagoe also officiated at the 2013 FIFA World Cup and won the silver medal in the Turkish Women’s Cup Tournament in 2020 as a coach.



She has been an accomplished sportswoman in Ghana and a role model many young girls look up to in the field.



Alberta Sackey







Honored by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the Continent's Best Female Footballer of the Year, Alberta Sackey played at the top level of the women's game during her hey-days.



Just like Adwoa Bayor, Alberta was one of the few Ghanaian female footballers who won the CAF Player of the Year Award.



She was the 2002 African Women's Footballer of the Year. Alberta Sackey played in both the 1999 and 2003 FIFA World Cup.



Her goal against Australia in the 2003 Mundial was nominated by FIFA for the greatest goal in Women's World Cup history



Evelyn Badu







The new shining star of women's football in Ghana announced her presence on the African stage in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.



Badu after winning a local treble with Hasaacas Ladies FC led the team to the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League where they placed second after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.



In the said tournament, she was adjudged as the best player in the group stages and the overall best player of the competition. She topped it up with the top scorer's award.



Evelyn Badu now plays for Avaldsnes IL after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Norwegian Toppserien side.



Author: Joel Eshun