Mother of ex-Asante Kotoko goalie Banahene cries for help as son faces jail term

Former goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Owusu Banahene has been arrested and is currently awaiting trial over an alleged fraud.



Banahene who played a crucial role as the first-choice goalkeeper during Ghana's third-placed finish in the U-17 World Cup in New Zealand in 1999, is in the grips of police over the said allegations.



The arrest follows accusations that Banahene defrauded a woman of GH₵6000 by promising to aid her travel abroad.



The woman, whom Banahene claims not to have any knowledge of claimed that she interacted with him online, and transferred the funds to his accounts.



According to Banahene’s mother who spoke with Crime Check, he has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, claiming that someone else impersonated him.



Banahene is in police custody, awaiting trial.



Eno Serwaa, the mother of Banahene is pleading with the Ghana Football Association and former teammates to come to her son’s aid.



