Mother of banned Kotoko midfielder cries on live radio

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Richmond Lamptey’s parent beg for pardon



Richmond Lamptey banned for 30 months by GFA



Inter Allies and Ashanntigold banned



Mother of banned Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey wept during an interview over her son’s ban following his involvement in the match manipulation game that involved his former club Inter Allies and Ashantigold SC.



Richmond Lamptey who currently plays for Asante Kotoko was banned for 30 months by the Ghana Football Association for playing a role in a match-fixing scheme that saw Ashantigold thrash Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa FM, Lamptey’s mother stated that it's unfortunate that her son who had no hand in the fixed match has been banned.



“In the said match, he was substituted before the own goals were scored. I have cried as a result of this. I don’t want him to sit home, he is my only son, she said while wailing.



She alleged that Hashmin Musah who was the whistle-blower deliberately denigrated Lamptey because he refused to give him money.



“The boy who named him often asks my son for money but because he doesn’t give him, he decided to include him,” she stated.



Lamptey is among 7 other players of Inter Allies who have been banned by the Ghana FA for their involvement in the match manipulation.



Richmond Lamptey joined Asante Kotoko on September 21, 2021, after Inter Allies were relegated to the Division One League.



The midfielder has been instrumental since joining the Porcupines and has been part of Kotoko’s campaign to win the Ghana Premier League title.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has demoted Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC and Division One League side, Inter Allies to the Division Two League after being found guilty by the Disciplinary Committee.



