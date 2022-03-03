Most players get injured after playing for Black Stars - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Taylor descends on Kurt Okraku



Charles Taylor urges Ghana players to shun juju



Charles Taylor advises players against playing for Black Stars



Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor has disclosed that most Ghanaian players often get injured when they play for the national team.



The former Kotoko player observed that some players in the Black Stars have lost their place at their clubs as a result of their engagement in the national team.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, the retired footballer listed Ajax player Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey as players who have gotten injured or dipped in form after playing for the Black Stars.



“Any moment Kudus comes to play for Ghana, he goes back injured. Look at Partey, whenever he plays for the team, he gets injured,” Taylor stated.



He reasoned that such happening deter players from committing to the national team and giving their best for the country.



He said, “this is why some players are yet to decide on playing for the national team. Because they ask themselves why some players get injured anytime they come and play.”



According to him, “Kwadwo Asamoah was one player who most clubs wanted but now he is even missing.”



The former Hearts of Oak player also urged players to desist from engaging in acts of voodoo better known in local parlance as juju.



Watch video below



