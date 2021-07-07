Moses Odjer reveals how he ended up playing football

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana youth international Moses Odjer has opened up on how he ended up playing football.



Odjer, a member of the Ghana U-20 squad that reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup shared on his YouTube channel that moving from a studio apartment to Mandela Park with his siblings helped him moved to the top.



"There were five of us living in a studio apartment. I was staying with my brother and my sister. At one point, we needed money to pay the rent and we moved close to Mandela Park," he said.



"Fortunately, playing at Mandela Park, an observer noticed me and I had the opportunity to play" he added.



Since coming to limelight, he has spent most of his playing career in Italy featuring for Catania, Salernitana, Trapani and currently plays for Palermo in the Serie C.



"When I reached these levels, I was aiming for the national team and playing in Europe. Once I succeeded, the first thing I did was bring my family with me."



He has also described his stints with the aforementioned clubs as ‘crazy’



"Everyone welcomed me very well, even the fans always show me their affection when they see me in the city or at the seaside. It's something unique," he added.



