Morocco were lucky - Coach Milovan Rajevac 

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac believes Morocco were lucky not to have lost the game against Ghana considering the number of chances his outfit squandered.



Ghana lost their game on Monday after a disappointing performance resulted in a 1-0 defeat against favorites Morocco.



Sofiane Boufal scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Morocco claim another win over the Black Stars.



Despite admitting it was a tough game against Morocco, the Serbian trainer believes his charges did not take their chances in the game, saying the Atlas Lions were lucky not to lose.



“It was a tough match and we were expecting that because Morocco is one of the best teams on the continent and it was also the opening match of the group.



"We did not take our chances in the game and I think the Moroccans were lucky in the end. We were expecting the game to end in a draw.



"I was to congratulate the Moroccans on their win and my boys for fighting really hard. We have two matches left in the group so we have to concentrate on them so we can progress to the next stage.”