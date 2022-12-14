Morocco’s Ambassador to Ghana Imane Quaadil confident of victory against France

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Morocco's Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Quaadil is confident of victory against France in the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup.



The North African side became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final and ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.



Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball and heading in to spark pandemonium at Al Thumama Stadium.



Morocco will hope to beat France to reach their first-ever World Cup final on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium



The North African country will take on the defending World Cup Champions on Wednesday at Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar.



Ahead of the clash, Imane Ouaadil says Morocco has a big chance of winning the game following their impressive run in the tournament.



“Our chances of winning have improved.”, she told Happy FM.



If we beat Spain, Portugal, and Belgium, anything can happen. Anything can happen, and we are confident. Morocco has already won, irrespective of whatever happens. If we win Morocco win not sleep for one year”, she added.