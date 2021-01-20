Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Morocco named new hosts of 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations

Logo of Africa Women Cup of Nations

Morocco has been named as new hosts for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.



This was after original hosts the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) withdrew.



According to reports, South Africa passed the opportunity to replace the DRC as emergency hosts.



The tournament which has been staged since 1998 was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.



This is the first time Morocco will be hosting the flagship women's competition on the continent.



Omar Khyari, a senior advisor to the Royal Morocco Football Federation, says this ties in with the country's ambitious plans to develop the women's game.



''We are very happy and honoured to host the African Women’s Cup in Morocco. First-class infrastructures will be available for this competition with the aim of having a high-quality soccer showpiece,'' he said.



''We want this event to be a great celebration of African football. The hosting of this event comes at the right time for the FRMF, which is taking significant steps towards the development of women’s football in Morocco.''