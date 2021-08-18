Morocco legend Ezzaki Badou sees Ghana as the main threat in Group C of AFCON draw

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Former Morocco coach Ezzaki Badou believes that Ghana poses the main threat to the Atlas Lions in Group C of the Nations Cup next year.



The 1976 winners have been drawn alongside four-times champions Ghana, Gabon and Comoros.



Zaki, who was coach of Morocco twice, between 2002 to 2005 and 2014 to 2016 insists the draw is a tricky one for all the countries.



“I think the draw matches are within reach, given the history of the national football team. Group C, which includes Ghana, the Comoros Islands, and Gabon, cannot be considered a strong or weak group," he said.



"The Ghana national team remains the strongest of this group as they can create difficulties for the national team knowing that they are often present in the competitions of the Africa Cup of Nations," he added.



Although Ghana is the toughest side in the group, Zakki adds that no team can be underestimated.



"The competition for the first places will therefore be played between these two teams. But the Gabonese national team should not be underestimated, because it is one of the formations that always create surprises in such continental events. It must therefore be treated with caution during the confrontation."