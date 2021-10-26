Morocco Football Federation gives Wydad US$110,000 for whipping Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Royal Morocco Football Federation has allocated around US$110,000 for Wydad Athletic Club after they eliminated Accra Hearts of Oak to make the group stage of the CAF Champions League.



Wydad whitewashed the Ghanaian champions 6-1 at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca to progress on a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.



Hearts of Oak defeated the Moroccan giants 1-0 in the first leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium last week.



The federation has decided to reward the Wydadis US$110,000 for booking their place in the group stages of this season's CAF Champions League.



Wydad's bitterest rivals Raja Club Athletic are also rewarded with the same amount for making it to the group stage of Africa's flagship club competition.



This is to urge the two Moroccan giants to do well when the group stages begin in February next year.