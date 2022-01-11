Morocco 1-0 Ghana - Rating the performance of Black Stars players

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

The Black Stars lost their first game to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in their first encounter at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



But despite the defeat, there were some players who had a good game and performed brilliantly while others just had a bad game and need to step up their game if they are given the nod in the next game.



Joseph Paintsil was arguably Ghana’s best player in the game, creating most chances. He was however unable to find the back of the net.



Baba Rahman was also solid at the left-back for the Black Stars, stopping the Moroccans from penetrating into the Ghana of occasions but let his guard down and the North Africans had their way.



Despite conceding a goal in the game goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott couldn’t be blamed for the team's loss as he made two important saves to stop Morocco from further destroying the Black Stars.



As part of GhanaWeb’s coverage of the AFCON 2021, the Sports team looks at how the Black Stars team fared against the Atlas Lions of Morocco in their first game.



