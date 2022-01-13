Morocco 1-0 Ghana - Ex-Kumasi Mayor slams Milovan Rajevac for substituting Joseph Paintsil

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu has questioned the substitutions of Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac in Ghana’s defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars lost a Group C opener against the North African side after Sofiane Boufal put the ball past goalkeeper Joseph Wollacot in the final ten minutes of the game.



Ghanaians all over the world were disappointed in the defeat to the Moroccans who were not at their best on the day but it was coach Milovan Rajevac who took most of the heat after the game.



Many blamed Milovan Rajevac for delaying his changes and responding to Morocco’s goal with three substitutions on the spot.



The latest to have joined the discussion is Hon Kojo Bonsu who believes that Joseph Paintsil who was Ghana’s best player on the pitch shouldn’t have been taken off the game in the first place.



“I don’t understand why coach Milovan Rajevac substituted Joseph Paintsil. He should have rather changed Jordan because though it was Paintsil’s first time playing for Ghana, you could see that he had the energy and the confidence that he will score for Ghana,” he told Kumasi-based Hello FM in an interview.



The Black Stars will take on the Panthers of Gabon in their next group game on Friday, January 14, 2022.



