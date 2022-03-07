You are here: HomeSports2022 03 07Article 1484837

Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Moro Salifu ruled out of action for 6-weeks with a hand injury

Moro Salifu in an exchange with a medic Moro Salifu in an exchange with a medic

Ghanaian midfielder Moro Salifu has been ruled out of action for six-weeks with an injury.

Moro suffered a fracture of the hand bones in Al Ittihad Alexandria’s week ten game against ENPPI of the Egyptian Premier League.

The former Bechem United captain has undergone a successful hand surgery on Sunday and is expected to sit out for six-weeks.

He will also undergo a rehabilitation program during the next few days.

Moro joined the Egyptian top-flight side last year after explosive display in the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder penned a three-year deal with the Alexandria-based club.

Al-Ittihad of Alexandria is the second most conceded team in the 10 matches played so far in the league, with 17 goals.